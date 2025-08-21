Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees 43% Dip; Fails To Touch 25Cr In Week 1

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 7: It's been a week since Rajinikanth came with his first release of the year as Coolie and the movie has been witnessing a roller ride at the box office. Directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has been an action thriller which and also features Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan etc. This isn't all. Coolie has also been grabbing eyeballs for Aamir Khan's special cameo which also marks the Sitaare Zameen Par actor's first collaboration with Thalaiva.

Interestingly, Coolie also marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj and the actor-director had left no stone unturned to make it a memorable experience. While there have been reports about Coolie being a part of Lokesh's LCU after Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. However, the filmmaker had confirmed that Coolie is a standalone film. Given the massive buzz, Coolie opened to decent reviews as it released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages. However, this action thriller has been struggling at the box office in the Hindi belt

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 7

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie saw a dip of around 43% in numbers on day 7 (first Wednesday) in the Hindi belt and minted Rs 1.15cr. This took the overall collection of movie to Rs 24.74cr in week 1 for the Hindi version

Coolie (Hindi) vs War 2 (Hindi) Week 1 Collection

As Coolie has been witnessing a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2, the latter has managed to overpower Rajinikanth's film. For the uninitiated, War 2 had made Rs 146.25cr for the Hindi version in week 1

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Coolie is expected to see another dip in numbers as it enters week 2 at the box office. However, it will be crossing Rs 25crores in the Hindi belt today (day 8/ second Thursday)

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is rumoured to be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for an upcoming project. The film is anticipated to be a gritty gangster drama, with Kamal Haasan also playing a leading role. Although an official confirmation is pending, if true, this collaboration would reunite Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan after 46 years after their last on-screen appearance together was in the 1979 film "Ninaithale Inikkum".