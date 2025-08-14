Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Rajinikanth To Get His Highest Opener Post COVID 19 | EXCLUSIVE

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Rajinikanth's massive fan following across the world has all the reasons to grin ear to ear. After all, the legendary actor is coming with the first release of the year. We are talking about Coolie which is an action thriller and is written and helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj. To note, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and it has been one of the most anticiapted releases of the year. To note, Coolie will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Starring Rajinikanth as Deva, Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in key roles. This isn't all. Coolie also has a cameo by Aamir Khan marking Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist's first collaboration with Thalaivaa. To note, Coolie revolves around a former gold smuggler who reunites his old team using stolen technology hidden within antique golden watches. As Coolie has hit the screens today, there have been speculations about how it will fare in the Hindi belt.

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Coolie is expected to make a collection of Rs 5 crores in the Hindi belt. "With limited screen and limited shows it is a very good collection," he added.

Rajinikanth To Get His Highest Opener Post COVID 19

If the prediction turned out to be true, Rajinikanth will be getting his highest opener in the Hindi belt post COVID 19. This isn't all. It will be Rajinikanth's third highest opener in Hindi domain after 2.0 and Kabali.

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Coolie being a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe after Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. However, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has cleared the air and stated that Coolie is a standalone film. Furthermore, Lokesh also expressed his gratitude towards the entire team and has pinned high hopes for Coolie.