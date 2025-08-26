Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Day 12: Rajinkanth’s Film Fails To Earn 1Cr; Mints Less Than Half Of War 2

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth's latest film, Coolie has been a hot topic this year ever since it was announced. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is Rajinikanth's 171st film as the lead. The movie also features a special cameo by Aamir Khan, marking his first collaboration with the superstar. Alongside them, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra play significant roles. Despite initial reports suggesting that Coolie would be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), director Lokesh Kanagaraj later clarified that this was not the case.

Coolie was released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages. It recorded one of the highest openings in the Tamil film industry. The film was released with much anticipation and received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. It had a grand opening in India and internationally. However, after its initial success at the box office, the movie experienced a decline in numbers starting from its first Monday. The action thriller managed to maintain some momentum as it entered its second week but witnessed a massive dip in numbers on the second Monday especially in the Hindi belt

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 12

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie failed to earn Rs 1cr on second Monday and minted Rs 75 lakhs in the Hindi belt. This took the overall collection of Coolie to Rs 32.86cr in 12 days

Coolie Mints Less Than Half Of War 2

As Coolie witnessed a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, the latter has been maintaining a lead over the Rajinikanth's film in the Hindi belt. In fact, while War 2 had minted Rs 1.75cr on day 12 in the Hindi region, Coolie earned less than half of Ayan Mukerji directorial

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Coolie is expected to mint Rs 50-60 lakhs today (day 13/ second Tuesday) and will be crossing Rs 33cr mark in the Hindi belt today

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Hollywood Reporter India, Lokesh recalled Rajinikanth's reaction to Coolie and said, "After watching the film in the dubbing studio, he (Rajinikanth) hugged me and said, 'It looked like Thalapathi for me!' That made my day, and that was the night I slept very peacefully after many months."