Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth’s Film FAILS To Touch 20Cr In 1st Weekend Amid Clash With War 2

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth starrer Coolie has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and there are no second thoughts about it. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has been an action thriller which was rumoured to be a part of LCU. However, the director recently clarified that Coolie has been a standalone film. Touted to be an action thriller, Coolie features Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Junior MGR, Reba Monica John, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat.

Featuring Rajinikanth in the role of a former coolie union leader Deva, this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also features a special cameo by Aamir Khan and a special appearance by Pooja Hegde. Marking Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead, Coolie has also been making headlines for Thalaiva's impressive swag and his first collaboration with Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist. Interestingly, Coolie, which had released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, had opened to decent reviews in all languages and saw an impressive opening as well. However, it was seen witnessing a dip in numbers during the weekend

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 4

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie made a collection of Rs 4.65 crores on day 4 (first Sunday) in the Hindi belt. As a result, the total collection of Coolie turned out to be Rs 19.7 crores after 4 days of release.

Coolie (Hindi) vs War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collection

To note, Coolie has witnessed a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan's War 2 and the latter has been leading at the ticket windows in the Hindi domain. To note, War 2 had minted Rs 26cr on first Sunday in Hindi which is around 6 times more than Coolie's earnings. This isn't all. While Coolie made an opening weekend collection of Rs 19.7cr in Hindi, War 2 raked in Rs 52.

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Coolie is expected to see a huge dip in numbers given the fact that it's a Monday. While Coolie is expected to cross Rs 20cr in Hindi belt today, it will also be seen struggling to earn 3cr at the box office.

Meanwhile, Coolie has managed to make a collection of Rs 410crores gross worldwide during the extended weekend and recorded the highest opening weekend ever for a Kollywood movie