Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Day 7 Prediction: Will Rajinikanth’s Cross 30Cr In Week 1? Expert Reveals | EXC

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Rajinikanth's massive fan following can't stop grinning from ear to ear and rightfully so. The megastar has recently come with his 1st release of 2025. We are talking Coolie which has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced for several reasons. Directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is an action thriller which happens to be Rajinikanth's 171st release as a lead actor. While Coolie marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, fans can't keep calm about Thalaiva's swag at the age of 74.

Interestingly, apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie also features renowned stars like Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Nagarjuna Akkineni etc. Besides, Aamir Khan was also seen making his Tamil debut with a cameo in this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. In fact, it marked Aamir and Rajinikanth's first collaboration and watching them in one frame was a treat. While Coolie created immense buzz in the town, it did witness a stupendous opening not just in India but across the world. To note, Coolie was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages and it witnessed a decent performance at the box office.

Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

To note, Coolie which made a collection of Rs 2.31 crores on day 6 and a total of Rs 23.91 crores in 6 days in the Hindi belt. In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Coolie is expected to make a collection of Rs 26crores in week 1. Looks like Coolie is likely to make a collection of around Rs 2cr in the Hindi belt today (day 7/ first Wednesday)

Coolie (Tamil) Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

While Collie has made a total collection of Rs 141.31cr in 6 days in Tamil belt, it is expected to cross Rs 145cr in week 1 and inch close to Rs 150cr mark today (day 7/ first Wednesday)

Coolie (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

On the other hand, the Telugu version of Coolie, which is standing at Rs 49.04cr in 6 days, is expected to cross Rs 50cr mark at the box office today.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

If the expectations turned out to be true, Coolie is expected to touch Rs 225cr mark at the box office in India. However, the official numbers will be out by evening.

It will be interesting to see how Coolie will fare at the box office during week 2. To note, Coolie has witnessed a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2.