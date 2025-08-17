Coolie (Hindi) Occupancy Report Day 4: Rajinikanth's Film Sees Over 200% Hike Evening Footfall On Sun

Coolie Evening Occupancy Report Day 4: After crossing the Rs. 150 crore milestone on Day 3, Coolie is now inching toward the Rs. 200 crore mark. If not today, the film is almost certain to cross it by tomorrow. According to early Sunday trends, Coolie has already earned nearly Rs. 25 crores today. So far, its total box office collection stands at Rs. 184.01 crores. However, with the day still ongoing, the film is expected to see its biggest surge in the final five hours. As we await the final report, let's take a look at Coolie's evening occupancy for Sunday.

Coolie Afternoon Occupancy Report Day 4 (Sunday)- Tamil

Coolie saw a rise of approximately. 54% in the afternoon, compared with the morning. Coolie's footfall in the afternoon on Day 4 (Sunday) stands at 69.97%. While the footfall at morning shows was 45.47%.

Coolie Evening Occupancy Report Day 4 (Sunday)- Tamil

Coolie later saw a rise of only around 9.5% in footfall in evening shows in Tamil language. In the evening shows, Coolie stands at 76.73% on Day 4 (Sunday).

Coolie Occupancy Report Day 4 (Hindi)

Coolie saw the highest rise today in the footfall in the Hindi language. In the morning, Coolie (Hindi) had the footfall of 17.71% while in the afternoon it had 49.91% and later in the evening, the footfall rose to 60.17%. Therefore, a rise of whopping 239%.

Coolie (Hindi) Occupancy

Morning shows- 17.71%

Afternoon shows- 49.91%

Evening shows- 60.17%

Coolie Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 65 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 54.75 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 39.5 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 24.76 Cr (as of 8 pm)

Total- Rs. 184.01 Cr