Coolie North India Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's Movie Off To A Strong Start Despite War 2 Clash

Coolie North India Advance Booking: The upcoming Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, has begun advance bookings across North India. Featuring a star-studded cast led by Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan, Coolie tells the story of a mysterious man who stands against a corrupt syndicate exploiting port laborers in a coastal town.

According to recent reports, advance bookings for Coolie in North India have shown promising numbers ahead of its release on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Indian Independence Day weekend. Over 6,000 tickets have already been sold in national multiplexes, while platforms like BookMyShow and District App have each recorded more than 10,000 tickets sold for both the Hindi-dubbed and Tamil versions of the film.

However, Coolie faces stiff competition from War 2, the highly anticipated sequel in Yash Raj Films' spy universe, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Also releasing on August 14, War 2 has generated significant buzz. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it features a soundtrack by Pritam and a score by Sanchit and Ankit Balhara.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the release of War 2 on the same day has affected Coolie's screening availability in North India.

This clash has reportedly led to Coolie losing nearly 90% of single-screen theaters to War 2 and restricted its prime showtimes in national multiplexes across North India.

However, unlike many other Tamil films, Coolie has opted for an eight-week window before its OTT release, allowing it to maintain a presence in multiplex chains despite the competition.

The report states that Sun Pictures' Coolie is projected to open with approximately ₹5 crore net in the Hindi market despite limited screens and the ongoing clash. Ultimately, its success will largely depend on word-of-mouth.

While advance bookings in Hindi-speaking regions appear modest, Coolie is reportedly performing strongly in other markets and is leading significantly in overseas territories.

Coolie: From Filming to Upcoming Box Office Showdown

The film, announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171st lead role, began shooting in July 2024 and wrapped up by March 2025. It was filmed in several locations, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. The technical crew features cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

As anticipation builds, the film's box office performance in the coming days will reveal how it fares against its high-profile competitor.