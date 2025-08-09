Coolie Overseas Box Office Collection Prediction: Rajinikanth's Film To Beat War 2- Viral Tweet!

Coolie Overseas Box Office Collection Prediction: It's Rajinikanth's world, and we are just living in it. Thalaiva is ready to roar at the box office with the release of his much-awaited film Coolie. The Tamil megastar has been shattering records in his glorious career, setting the cash registers jingling.

COOLIE WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 PREDICTION TWEET GOES VIRAL

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is touted to be a genre-defining action thriller. Early reviews have already hinted that Rajinikanth will portray a never-seen-before avatar. The trailer created anticipation among the audience, promising to be a big-screen spectacle.

With the release of Coolie, Rajinikanth aims to create new box office records. The film has received an amazing response as the advance bookings have been opened in North America. The early figures and ticket sales indicate that Coolie will have a smooth run at the overseas box office.

Interestingly, other markets, including the UAE, Singapore, and Malaysia, are yet to start the advance bookings, and this means the numbers will be added to the total.

Sumit Kadel shared a tweet, stating that Coolie will easily collect around Rs 70-80 crore at the worldwide box office on the opening day.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site, "#Coolie is on a RAMPAGE With ₹25 Cr+ in Pre-Sales (6 days left!), the film is tracking an INSANE ₹70-80 Cr overseas Day 1 (including premieres). Worldwide Day 1 Gross now looks set to land in the ₹130-140 Cr range MINIMUM. For #War2 to match up Coolie's OD, it'll need to open ₹90 Cr+ in India alone . As of now, the trend is clear: #Rajinikanth starrer is all set to dominate #HrithikRoshan & #JrNTR starrer on Opening Day (sic)."

The Bollywood trade analyst mentioned that Coolie will dominate War 2 on the first day of release in international markets.

A 70-crore opening is definitely on the cards as many trade experts have predicted the same. Such tweets are being circulated on X ahead of the release of the Rajinikanth-starrer.

"#Coolie Overseas pre-sales crosses the $4M (₹ 35cr) mark. On track for an $8M+ (₹ 70cr+) opening day overseas. The figure may go higher as full-fledged bookings in Singapore, Sri Lanka and the Middle East are yet to open. Also, the AMC locs in US (sic)," another X handle tweeted.

Which film will win the box office battle? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.