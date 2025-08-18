Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Hindi): Rajini Vs Hrithik & Jr. NTR- Who Won First Monday Battle?

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Hindi): Box Office clashes can often make or break the industry. It's not a big deal for films to clash together in the cinema halls on big events like Independence Day, Diwali, Republic Day or Eid. As War 2 and Coolie locked horns in the theatres, trade experts expected fireworks.

While War 2 starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, Rajinikanth spilled his magic on the silver screen with Coolie. Both films registered solid numbers on the opening day, and later witnessed a drop in numbers. Despite the fall in box office figures, the two movies have continued to remain in the headlines for several reasons.

WAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 5

Two major trade analysts shared their estimates for the fifth day collection of War 2. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's film might earn Rs 6-7 crore, as per Sumit Kadel.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, War 2 collected Rs 8.75 crore in all the languages. Hindi contributed the maximum share in the collection.

COOLIE DAY 5 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (HINDI)

Coolie earned Rs 2.50 crore (net) on its first Monday in the Hindi-speaking belts. The numbers are expected to rise on Tuesday due to the Rs 99 movie ticket offer in multiplex chains.

"#Coolie (Hindi) holds steady on Monday, collecting approx. ₹2.50 Cr nett with a normal 50% drop from its opening day. Collections are expected to see an uptick tomorrow due to the ₹99 ticket offer at major multiplex chains. Week 1 business should be in the range of ₹27-30 Cr nett, a commendable result for a Tamil film in North India despite limited showcasing and competition from #War2 and #MahavatarNarsimha (sic)," Sumit Kadel tweeted.

War 2 won the first Monday box office battle, beating Coolie with a good margin. However, considering the fewer shows and screens available for Coolie in Hindi, it was obvious that Ayan Mukerji's film would gain the upper hand.

WHY WAR 2 FLOPPED IN HINDI?

War 2 has earned mixed reviews from the audience, who pointed out that the weak script and direction marred the success of the film. Ayan Mukerji, known for his work in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra, failed to live up to the hype and couldn't deliver a solid product. The lackluster storyline and poor direction have received flak from the critics.

"War 2 couldn't strike a chord with the audience as the makers couldn't promote the show film and just depended on the hype. Considering the budget and buzz, the film should have crossed Rs 200 crore in the first five days in Hindi. War (Hindi) aloned earned Rs 51 crore on the opening day in 2019," a reliable source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.