Coolie Vs War 2 Worldwide Box Office Prediction Day 1: Shocking Trends Suggest Hrithik Will Lose To...

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: It's the clash of the titans on August 14. Ladies and gentlemen, boys ans girls, brace yourself for an ultimate battle at the box office as Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR will lock horns during the Independence Day 2025 week. While Thalaivai is ready to roar with Coolie, Hrithik and Jr. NTR are set to showcase their charm in War 2.

WAR 2 VS COOLIE BOX OFFICE BATTLE- WHICH FILM WILL WIN?

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the two films ever since their respective trailers were released. Although Rajinikanth's Coolie is a Tamil flick, it is still gaining traction in the Hindi-speaking belts due to Aamir Khan's presence. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 has gained the upper hand in Hindi and Telugu markets, courtesy of the star power of the two popular actors.

All eyes are on War 2 and Coolie's first day box office collection as the two films have huge names. The early reports indicated that Coolie will have an edge over War 2 due to strong numbers in Tamil and overseas markets. It is obvious that Rajinikant's film will perform in Tamil Nadu as he is hailed as a 'cinema God' in the state.

One cannot underestimate Hrithik Roshan's star power as War also opened with huge numbers in 2019. However, this was pre-pandemic, so the industry experts are wary about the action thriller's performance on August 14. Jr. NTR's star power is expected to work like a charm, as per trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal.

War 2 will have an advantage in major markets like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, with the Telugu version getting a good response in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Rohit Jaiswal mentioned.

WAR 2 VS COOLIE WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 PREDICTION

Sumit Kadel mentioned, "It was initially expected that War 2 would slam Coolie 2 on the first day; however, it turned out to be wrong. Coolie has earned around Rs 85 crore from advance bookings in Indian and overseas markets. I am expecting War 2 to have an opening of around Rs 28-32 crore. If the film takes an opening of below Rs 35 crore, it would be disappointing because it features two stars like Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR."

The trade analyst predicted that Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR will lose the first day box office battle to Rajinikanth, if the worldwide collections and advance bookings are considered. He stated that Coolie will beat War 2 by a margin of Rs 60 crore at the worldwide box office.

War 2 and Coolie will arrive in the cinema halls on August 14. While Kiara Advani plays the female lead in War 2, Shruti Haasan will be seen in Coolie 2.

