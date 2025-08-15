Coolie vs War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film CRUSHES Hrithik Starrer In Overseas

Coolie vs War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: This Independence day 2025 has been quite happening at the box office. After all, two of the big releases have locked horns at the ticket windows and the audience can't keep calm about it. We are talking about War 2 and Coolie. Both the movies happen to be action thrillers and have been giving each other a tough fight as they created massive buzz among the audience.

To note, Coolie, which is a Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, marks features Rajinikanth in the lead and marks his 171 film as a lead star. The movie also features a stellar cast including Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, Monisha Blessy, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi and Kaali Venkat. Besides, Aamir Khan's cameo has also been one of the key elements of the film. On the other hand, War 2, which is a sequel to War, is helmed Ayan Mukerji and marks Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood. The movie also features Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Badola and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. While both the movies received mixed reviews in India, they have been thriving at the worldwide box office

Coolie vs War 2 Overseas Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, War 2 made a collection of Rs 18 crores in the overseas market. On the other hand Coolie has managed mint over four times more than War 2 in the overseas and raked in Rs 75 in the overseas on the first day of release

Coolie vs War 2 WorldwideBox Office Collection Day 1

On the other hand, War 2 made a total worldwide collection of Rs 80 crores on day 1, while Coolie has made a total worldwide collection of Rs 175 crores on the day of release.

Meanwhile, Coolie, which was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, has also been roaring loud at the Indian box office and made a collection of Rs 65 crores in India.