Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth's Film Loses To War In North America But...

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth has proved that age is just a number. At 74 years of age, he is still one of the most bankable stars in the Tamil film industry. When his new film Coolie was released in the cinema halls, the trade experts were hopeful that it would break box office records. And Thalaiva didn't disappoint.

COOLIE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION NATIONAL+INTERNATIONAL

Coolie has been setting the cash registers jingling not only in the national but international markets. Singapore, North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Of Emirates are the key markets, where the movie has done phenomenally well.

At a time when many movies have struggled at the box office, Coolie is roaring out loud. From becoming the fastest Tamil film to earn Rs 300 crore to crossing Rs 400 crore-mark (gross) at the worldwide box office, Lokesh Kanagaraj's action masala entertainer has added new feats to its crown.

War 2 and Coolie's box office clash has made headlines. If we compare the overall box office collection, Coolie is leading with better performances in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

War 2, being a Hinfi feature film, has performed better in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other Hindi-speaking belts.

COOLIE OVERSEAS BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 6: COOLIE LOSES TO WAR 2 BUT...

According to Venky Box Office's X handle, Coolie lost the Tuesday battle to Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 in North America. As per the early updates, War 2 registered an earnings of $150K while Coolie minted $58K.

While Coolie was enjoying an upper hand in the first few days, War 2 has now picked up pace at the North American box office.

