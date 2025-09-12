Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Collection Day 1 Early Trend: Biggest Anime LOADING! Outshines Mahavatar Narsimha

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates (India): The wait is finally over for anime lovers across India! Demon Slayer" Infinity Castle (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle), one of the most anticipated Japanese anime releases of the year, has officially hit cinemas today - and it's already trending across platforms, fan forums, and pop culture circles. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by the animation powerhouse Ufotable, Infinity Castle brings stunning visuals, high-stakes battles, and emotional storytelling to the big screen. With sky-high anticipation and early show buzz already rolling in, the film is poised to become a landmark anime moment in Indian cinemas.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Opening Day Collection Prediction Day 1 In India

Anime fans across India are in for a treat as the highly-awaited Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle finally arrives in cinemas today. The buzz is electric, and the film is already making waves online, with fans celebrating what many are calling the biggest Japanese anime release to ever hit Indian screens.

Adapted from the intense Infinity Castle arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's bestselling manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the film picks up directly after the events of the anime's fourth season. It also continues the cinematic timeline after global hits like Mugen Train (2020), To the Swordsmith Village (2023), and To the Hashira Training (2024).

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is expected to have a record-breaking start in India with an opening day collection of Rs 17 cr.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Early Trends (Opening Day)

The strong pre-bookings had already hinted at a record-breaking start, and with packed shows on opening day, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is living up to the hype. According to the latest Sacnilk update, the highly-anticipated Japanese anime has already earned approximately Rs 4.26 cr today on its opening day in India till 6:40 pm.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Occupancy Day 1

Morning Shows: 31.35%

Afternoon Shows: 33.49%

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle vs Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office (India)

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has already soared past Kannada animated film Mahavatar Narsimha's opening day figures. As per Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha had netted around Rs 1.75 cr on the day of its release.