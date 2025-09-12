Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1 Prediction (India): Anime To Have Record Breaking Opening | EXCL

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction (India): Demon Slayer, a Japanese anime, has captivated audiences globally since the beginning. With four seasons already released, the franchise's success has led to the new season being launched as a film. The movie, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle, is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and it has finally premiered in India today (September 12, 2025). Its intriguing poster and trailer have generated significant excitement among fans eager to witness the conclusion of Muzan Kibutsuji's story.

In this latest installment - Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, the narrative picks up right after Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training. The plot centres on all demon slayers, including the Hashiras, except for sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, who find themselves in the infinity castle while attempting to confront an injured Muzan after the death of Kagaya Ubuyashiki. This development has heightened anticipation among fans eager to see Tanjiro Kamado and his allies battle various demons, including those from the twelve kizuki's upper ranks. Given the massive buzz, there has been endless speculations about how Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will fare at the Indian box office as the movie here premieres in English, Hindi, Japanese, Tamil and Telugu.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction (India)

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will be having an impressive start at the Indian box office and will be minting around Rs 17cr on day 1 (first Friday) all languages combined. However, the collection can see an upward trend based on the word of mouth

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle To Create A Record

If the box office prediction will turn out to be true, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will record the highest opening for Japanese anime in India. In fact, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will be beating Suzume (Rs 10cr) on opening day and will emerge as the highest grossing anime in India

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle To Beat The Conjuring: Last Rites & Mahavatar Narsimha

Interestingly, given the box office prediction, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is expected to beat The Conjuring Last Rites (Rs 17.5cr) and Mahavatar Marshima (Rs 1.75cr) on the opening day.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to create a massive buzz and is eyeing an opening of $45M-$60M+ worldwide over Friday to Sunday as quoted by Deadline.