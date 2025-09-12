Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Target (India): How Much Demon Slayer Should Earn To Become Hit? EXCL

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Target (India): Since its debut in 2019, Demon Slayer has captured the hearts of fans all over the world. The anime's incredible success, with four seasons already released, has led to the creation of a brand-new movie that continues the story in an exciting way.

Amid the popularity, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle, has finally released in theatres in India today (September 12). Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie has created a huge buzz with its thrilling trailer and eye-catching posters.

Fans across the country are eager to watch how the story unfolds on the big screen. With its stunning animation, gripping storyline, and beloved characters, Infinity Castle is set to be another unforgettable chapter in the Demon Slayer saga.

DEMON SLAYER INFINITY CASTLE PLOT AND ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle continues the story from the 'Hashira Training Arc' in the previous season, where Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke trained hard to become stronger in their fight against demons.

In this new movie, the trio faces their toughest challenge yet as they enter the dangerous Infinity Castle, a fortress controlled by demons. Their mission is to take on the powerful demon Muzan Kibutsuji and his elite forces in a battle full of action, suspense, and high stakes.

What started as a niche anime has now become a global phenomenon, and Infinity Castle is expected to bring fans to theatres in droves-even before sunrise! With intense fight scenes and a gripping storyline, this film is set to be one of the biggest anime events of the year.

DEMON SLAYER INFINITY CASTLE BOX OFFICE TARGET AND DAY 1 PREDICTION

Talking about the box office target for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal told Filmibeat, "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a hit from Day 1 itself. With no defined target, the film will be considered a superhit as it's expected to easily cross Rs 20 crore in India on its very first day. The response from fans and audiences is beyond expectations, and this film is set to be one of the biggest anime successes in the country."

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is all set for a strong opening at the Indian box office, with day 1 collections expected to reach around Rs 17 crore across all languages. With fans already excited, positive word of mouth could further boost the film's earnings in the coming days, making it a major hit.