Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates: 15Cr Mark Looks Distant For Siddhant-Triptii's Film

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 early Updates: It's Monday, and just like most people feeling the post-weekend blues, the box office isn't too lively either. Filmmakers are well aware that Mondays often bring a dip in numbers. Dhadak 2 has been praised for its storyline, but despite the appreciation, the film is witnessing a slow start at terms of box office collections.

As per Filmibeat's report, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal claimed that Dhadak 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 40 crores. The movie has been shot in Bhopal, Sehore, and Mumbai.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Dhadak 2 has grossed Rs. 0.64 crores on Day 4 (1st Monday) as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Dhadak 2 stand at Rs. 12.04 crores.

Will Dhadak 2 Hit 15 Cr Today?

Seeing the pace of Dhadak 2, it seems that the movie might not be able to hit 15 crores at the total box office. On the weekend, Dhadak 2 grossed Rs. 3.75 crores on Saturday and Rs. 4.15 crores on Sunday respectively. Since it is obvious that the movie will be seeing a drop today (Monday), it is expected that Dhadak 2 might hit somewhere between 2-2.5 crores. This will definitely make Dhadak 2 inch close to 15 crores. But let's wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive to know whether Dhadak 2 will be able to hit 15 crores today or not.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Report

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 3.5 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 3.75 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 4.15 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 0.64 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 12.04 Cr (early trends)

Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, is a hard-hitting romantic drama set in Bhopal. The film follows Nilesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a Dalit law student, who falls in love with Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), an upper-caste girl. Their relationship soon faces brutal caste-based opposition, leading to dangerous consequences when her family hires a hitman. A remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, Dhadak 2 explores love, identity, and systemic oppression. Both leads deliver powerful performances, supported by a strong cast. With its gripping narrative and social relevance, Dhadak 2 goes beyond romance to challenge deep-rooted caste dynamics in India.