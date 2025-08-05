Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Trends: Siddhant-Triptii's Film Sees Slow Growth On Tuesday

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Trends: Is Dhadak 2 trying to catch up with Son Of Sardaar 2's box office numbers? Despite its much effort, Dhadak 2 is almost 20 crores away from Ajay Devgn's film. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's film Dhadak 2 brings a fresh take on the love story drama. The famed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap praised the plot of Dhadak 2, calling it a "punch in the gut."

Let's take a look at Dhadak 2's box office performance today and explore how much more it could earn by the end of the day.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Trends

According to Sacnilk's report, Dhadak 2 has grossed Rs. 0.98 crores on Day 5 (1st Tuesday) as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Dhadak 2 stand at Rs. 13.73 crores.

Will Dhadak 2 Hit 15 Cr Today?

Since Dhadak 2 grossed only Rs. 1.35 crores on Monday, we do not think it will manage to gross more than 1.5 crores today as well. If the same trend follows, we highly doubt Dhadak 2 crossing 15 crore mark. However, let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection So Far:

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 3.5 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 3.75 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 4.15 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 1.35 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday)- Rs. 0.98 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 13.73 Cr

Dhadak 2 Budget

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, was made on an estimated budget of Rs. 45 crore, which includes around Rs. 35 crore for production and Rs. 10 crore for marketing and promotions. Despite the strong cast and anticipation, the film struggled at the box office amid tough competition and released during a crowded schedule. It earned approximately Rs. 11 crore over its opening weekend but faced challenges maintaining momentum in subsequent days. Industry experts suggest the film may find it hard to recover its costs without a significant boost.