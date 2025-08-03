Dhadak 2 Box Office Day 3 Prediction: Triptii’s Film To Record Its Highest Single Day Collection | EXCL

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi have joined forces for the eagerly awaited film Dhadak 2 and the audience couldn't keep calm. This romantic drama, directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, serves as a sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which introduced Janhvi Kapoor to audiences. Interestingly, Dhadak 2 is a remake of the Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal. Dhadak 2 also marks Triptii's first release in 2025 after a busy 2024, where she featured in three films: Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

On the other hand, Triptii's first collaboration with Siddhant Chaturvedi and their on-screen chemistry has been noted as a highlight of Dhadak 2. Despite the anticipation surrounding its release, Dhadak 2 experienced a slow start at the box office. It managed to earn only half of what Dhadak collected on its opening day. The situation didn't improve significantly on the first Saturday either. And now there have been specualtions about Dhadak 2's opening weekend collection.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 saw a hike of just 7% and minted Rs 3.75 crores on day 2 (first Saturday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 7.25 crores

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Dhadak 2 is expected to record its single day collection today (day 3/ first Sunday). The movie is expected to mint over Rs 5 crores today and its opening day weekend collection is expected to be around Rs 15 crores as quotes by Rohit Jaiswal

Meanwhile talking about her character, Triptii stated, "For me, she is Vidhi. She is not afraid to speak her truth. There is so much to learn from her because she makes you feel empowered. I have been an introvert. I've seen and faced things, and not raised my voice against them. For 30 years of my life, I have kept quiet about so many things. I never had the guts to tell people that it's wrong. I told Shazia that I want to be like Vidhi; that by the end of this film, I should have the courage to speak my truth without being scared of anyone or the outcome. Now, I do stand up for the right things. This film made me open up a lot more".