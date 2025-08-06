Dhadak 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Siddhant’s Film Struggles In Overseas; Fails To Touch 3Cr In 5 Days

Dhadak 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of Dhadak 2 after the success of the 2018 film Dhadak, which starred Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. The wait ended when Dharma Productions released Dhadak 2 on August 1. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, this film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in their first collaboration. The cast also includes Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Deeksha Joshi, and Vipin Sharma in significant roles. To note, Dhadak 2 is an official Bollywood remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

Dhadak 2 narrated the story of a young couple deeply in love but facing challenges due to the caste system. This social issue becomes a significant obstacle in their relationship. Despite the anticipation following Dhadak's success, Dhadak 2 has not met expectations. The film received mixed reviews upon release. Dhadak 2 had a slow start at the box office and continues to face difficulties during its first week. Although there was hope for it to replicate the success of its predecessor, it hasn't managed to captivate audiences as expected not just in India but also across the world.

Dhadak 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 made a collection of Rs 45 lakhs in overseas on day 5 (first Tuesday) which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 2.75 crores. On the other hand, the overall worldwide collection of Dhadak 2 stands at Rs 20 crores after 5 days of release.

Dhadak 2 Crushed By Son of Sardaar 2 In Overseas

As Dhadak 2 has been facing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, the latter crushed Siddhant and Triptii starrer. To note, Son of Sardaar 2 had minted Rs 1 crores in the overseas market on day 5 and it's total overseas collection happens to be Rs 6.25 crores so far.

Meanwhile, talking about her character, Triptii stated, "For me, she is Vidhi. She is not afraid to speak her truth. There is so much to learn from her because she makes you feel empowered. I have been an introvert. I've seen and faced things, and not raised my voice against them. For 30 years of my life, I have kept quiet about so many things. I never had the guts to tell people that it's wrong. I told Shazia that I want to be like Vidhi; that by the end of this film, I should have the courage to speak my truth without being scared of anyone or the outcome. Now, I do stand up for the right things. This film made me open up a lot more".