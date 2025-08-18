Dhumketu Collection Day 4: BIGGEST Sunday; DeSu6 REPLACES Big Hindi Films! FIRST Weekend Collection Is HERE

Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 4: After nearly a decade, Bengali cinema witnesses a seismic moment - Dhumketu, the long-awaited reunion of superstar Dev and diva Subhashree Ganguly, finally hits theatres and smashes every expectation. The "DeSu" magic that once ruled the screen has returned - bigger, bolder, and bursting with nostalgia.

From North to South, whether it's single screens or posh multiplexes, the excitement around Dhumketu created a cultural wave. Fans called it nothing short of a "festival release." In an era where most films buckle under the weight of expectations, Dhumketu stands tall as a rare case where reality matched (and maybe even outshined) the hype. The iconic Dev-Subhashree pairing, once the most bankable duo in Bengali cinema, returned after more than a decade. Expectations were sky-high - not just from fans but from the industry itself.

DeSu fans got the comeback they dreamed of, and Bengal got a blockbuster that reignited the magic of homegrown cinema. With the much-awaited release of Dhumketu aka 'DeSu6', Bengal got a blockbuster that reignited the magic of homegrown cinema. And the box office numbers? Well, the film has been making and breaking several records even before its release.

Dhumketu Box Office Collection Day 4 (First Weekend)

Directed by Kaushik Ganguly and jointly bankrolled by Dev Entertainment Ventures and Rana Sarkar, Dhumketu has already become a BLOCKBUSTER! Marking the onscreen reunion on real-life ex-lovers Dev and Subhashree, Dhumketu also boasts a powerpacked supporting ensemble, including names like Rudranil Ghosh, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, veteran actors Chiranjeet Chakraborty and Dulal Lahir,i among others.

With an opening day net collection of Rs 2.18 cr, as shared by the production house, Dhumketu marks the highest opening film ever in the history of Bengali cinema. On the occasion of Independence Day 2025 holiday (Friday), the movie recorded a huge hike and had the highest single-day earning of any Bangla movie, which was Rs 3.02 cr. Even though the movie saw a slight drop in numbers on Saturday, it remained housefull in several corners across Bengal.

If the WBBO: West Bengal Box Office's Twitter post is to go by, Dhumketu has earned approximately ₹ 1.90 cr (net) on Sunday (Aug 18).

Day 1 (Thurs): ₹ 2.18 Cr

Day 2 (Fri): ₹ 3.02 Cr

Day 3 (Sat): ₹ 1.87 Cr

Day 4 (Sun): ₹ 1.90 Cr

Total - ₹ 8.97 Cr

P.S. - The final figures are still awaited from the production house's end.

Dhumketu First Sunday Collection Record

According to WBBO's Twitter post, Dhumketu has surpassed Khadaan and Bohurupi's opening weekend collection by a solid margin.

On Sunday (Aug 17), superstar Dev took to his Instagram handle and spilled that Dhumketu was having the BIGGEST Sunday ever in the history of Bengali cinema. Dropped two breathtaking pictures of himself on Insta, the actor-turned-politician penned a caption that read, "Biggest Sunday in the History of Bengali Film

Thanku so much for #Dhumketu

Happy Me..

What next ...🙃"

Meanwhile, Dev and Subhashree's Dhumketu has taken over Bengal, giving tough competition to Hindi biggies like War 2, Coolie (Hindi) and Saiyaara. While DeSu6 has been enjoying back-to-back houseful shows across Bengal, the Hindi films are struggling to pull audiences to cinemas. As a result, several shows of Saiyaara, War 2 and Coolie got replaced by Dhumketu.

Dhumketu First Weekend Collection: Did It Beat Khadaan?

Bengali movie buffs ended 2024 and kick-started 2025 with the Khadaan fever. Before Dhumketu, Khadaan became the highest-grossing film of Dev in his illustrious acting career spanning almost two decades. Did Dhumketu beat Khadaan in the first weekend number game? YES!

As per Sacnilk, Khadaan had netted around Rs 2.56 cr in its first weekend (3 days) and raked in around 3.13 cr in its first four days.