Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking: Harshvardhan’s Film Set To Beat Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Presales



Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Update: Harshvardhan Rane, known for his romantic role in Sanam Teri Kasam, is making waves again with a new romantic drama. The film, titled Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is directed and written by Milap Zaveri. It features a star-studded cast including Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, etc. The chemistry between Harshvardhan and Sonam Bajwa in the trailer has captivated audiences. This marks their first collaboration, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat explores themes of unconditional love and has already generated significant buzz with its soulful songs. The film's music has been well-received, contributing to the excitement for its release. With its engaging cast, captivating songs, and intriguing trailer, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stands out as one of the year's most awaited films. Given the buzz around the film, the makers had begun the advance booking days before the release and it has received a mixed response from the audience.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has made a collection of Rs 1.38cr so far (a day before release) with the release of over 50 thousand tickets.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Eyes To Beat Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release

With an advance collection of Rs 1.38cr so far, Harshvardhan starrer eyes to beat the advance booking collection of Sanam Teri Kasama during its re-release early this year which happens to be around Rs 1.55cr.

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan spoke about the changes demanded by CBFC in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and told TOI, "I stand by CBFC policies as they are meant to safeguard our cultural values and avoid any unintentional harm to Indian sensibilities. If they believe the word Raavan should be replaced with villain, I completely support their decision. As for the audience, if a film isn't great, even a U/A certificate can't save it. But if it's a good film, the audience will turn it into a superhit".