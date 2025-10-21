Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1: Harshvardhan's Film Beats Thamma In Footfalls In Morning

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1 (Morning Trend): Harshvardhan Rane, celebrated for his role in Sanam Teri Kasam, is once again in the spotlight with a fresh romantic drama. The film, titled Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is both directed and penned by Milap Zaveri. It boasts a stellar cast, including Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, and Sachin Khedekar making it as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Marking Harshvardhan and Sonam's first collaboration, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been making headlines for the lead pair's chemistry which has captured viewers' attention.

To note, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat delved into themes of unconditional love and has already stirred excitement with its heartfelt songs. The music has been warmly received, adding to the eagerness for its release. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stood out as one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year due to its engaging cast, captivating songs, and intriguing trailer. The film's unique storyline and compelling performances promised an unforgettable cinematic experience. Given the massive buzz, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat saw a decent start in terms of footfalls

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Occupancy Day 1 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat recorded decent footfalls in the morning shows on the opening day. and registered an occupancy on 19.76% during the morning shows.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Beats Thamma Occupancy Day 1 (Morning Shows)

Interestingly, with an occupancy of 19.76% during morning shows on day 1, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to beat Ayushmann Khurrana starrere Thamma which recorded an occupancy of 15.76% during morning shows on opening day.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1 (Morning Trend)

To note, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat witnessed a surprisingly slow start at the box office despite releasing on Diwali. As per Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned Rs 1.63cr from morning shows on the opening day until 12:15pm which is half of Thamma's collection

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan spoke about the changes demanded by CBFC in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and told TOI, "I stand by CBFC policies as they are meant to safeguard our cultural values and avoid any unintentional harm to Indian sensibilities. If they believe the word Raavan should be replaced with villain, I completely support their decision. As for the audience, if a film isn't great, even a U/A certificate can't save it. But if it's a good film, the audience will turn it into a superhit".