Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 2: Harshvardhan’s Film Sees Less Dip Than Thamma; Creates THIS Record



Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 2: Harshvardhan Rane has been making waves in the media recently, and for good reason. He is set to release his first film of the year. Known for his roles in films like Sanam Teri Kasam, Paltan, Haseen Dillruba, and Savi, Harshvardhan is now capturing attention with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. This romance drama, directed by Milap Zaveri, also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shaad Randhawa. To note, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat marks Harshvardhan's first collaboration with Sonam Bajwa, and their on-screen chemistry in the trailer has been well-received by audiences.

To note, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat marks Sonam Bajwa's third Bollywood release of 2025 after Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4. Interestingly, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's songs and dialogues have also garnered positive reactions from fans making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. For the uninitiated, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is competing at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma and it is definitely giving the latter a good fight despite limited screens. After making an opening day collection of Rs 9cr, the movie saw a little dip in numbers on the second day of release.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat saw a dip of 13% in numbers and minted Rs 7.75cr on day 2 (first Wednesday). This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 16.75cr after two days of release. Interestingly, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has emerged as Harshvardhan's highest grossing film in the original runs.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Sees Less Dip Than Thamma

Interestingly, as Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been witnessing a box office clash with Thamma, it witnessed around half a dip in collection as compared to the latter. To note, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat saw a dip of 13% in numbers while Thamma saw a dip of 22.50% in collection

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a working day, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is expected to see slight dip in numbers and will be minting Rs 5-6cr today (day 3/ first Thursday). The movie is expected to cross Rs 20cr at the box office in three days.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is made with a budget of Rs 30cr and has been shot in Mumbai and Chandigarh.