Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 4: Harshvardhan’s Film Beats Thamma; Surpasses Dhadak 2 Total Earnings

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 4: The year 2025 has been quite happening for Harshvardhan Rane and there are no second thoughts about it. After the stupendous success of Sanam Teri Kasam post its re-release early this year, Harshvardhan is here with his next release which has been creating waves in the town. We are talking about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat which is directed by Milap Zaveri and happens to be a romantic drama. Apart from Harshvardhan in the lead, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also features Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa in the lead role.

Interestingly, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat marks Sonam Bajwa's third release of 2025 after Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4 and the diva is undoubtedly creating waves in the industry. To note, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also marks Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan's first collaboration and they have managed to create a lot of buzz in the town with their fresh chemistry. For the uninitiated, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been witnessing a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma and it has been giving a tough fight to the latter

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 4

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat saw a dip of 8.33% in numbers and earned Rs 5.5cr which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 28.25cr. Interestingly, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to beat Thamma as it recorded almost three timeless lesser dip on 4th day as compared to Thamma which registered a drop of over 22% in numbers

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Surpasses Dhadak 2 Lifetime Collection

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 28.25cr, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Sidhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 which happens to be around 22.45cr

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Given the fact that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to enter the first weekend, the movie is likely to see a hike in numbers today (day 5/ first Saturday) and is expected to earn Rs 8-10cr taking the overall collection of this Harshvardhan starrer close to Rs 40cr.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is made with a budget of Rs 30cr and has been shot in Mumbai and Chandigarh. Looks like Ek Deewane Ki Diwaniyat is set to cross its budget amount today itself.