Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 6: Harshvardhan’s Film Sees More Hike Than Thamma On 1st Sunday

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 6: The year 2025 has been eventful for Harshvardhan Rane, with his career reaching new heights. Following the successful re-release of "Sanam Teri Kasam" earlier this year, he is now making headlines with his latest film, "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat." Directed by Milap Zaveri, this romantic drama stars Harshvardhan alongside Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa. Sonam Bajwa is having a remarkable year too, with "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat" being her third release in 2025 after "Housefull 5" and "Baaghi 4."

Sonam's collaboration with Harshvardhan marks their first on-screen pairing, and their chemistry has been a hot topic in the industry. The film's release coincides with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's "Thamma," leading to a competitive box office clash. Despite this rivalry, Harshvardhan and Sonam's film is holding its ground at the box office. The audience seems captivated by the fresh pairing and storyline, contributing to its strong performance against "Thamma". In fact, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to have a steady hold at the box office during the weekend.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 6

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which earned Rs 6.25cr on day 5 (first Saturday), saw a hike in numbers and earned Rs 7cr which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 41.5cr. To note, the movie's opening weekend collection has turned out to be Rs 13.25cr

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Beats Thamma On Day 6

To note, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to beat Thamma on first Sunday. Wondering how? Well, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat saw a hike of 12% in collections on first Sunday as compared to Thamma which saw a dip of 3.82% in collections

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

Given the fact that it's Monday, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is expected to see a dip in numbers today (day 7/ first Monday). The movie is likely to earn Rs 4-5cr and it will be interesting to see if Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will be able to touch Rs 50cr mark at the box office today.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is made with a budget of Rs 30cr and has been shot in Mumbai and Chandigarh. Looks like Ek Deewane Ki Diwaniyat is set to cross its budget amount today itself.