Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 3: Shehnaaz's Film Sees Slight Hike In Numbers During the Opening Weekend



Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 3: Shehnaaz Gill is making waves in the entertainment world and for all the right reasons. After a four-year hiatus from the Punjabi film industry, she has returned with the movie Ikk Kudi and her fans can't keep calm about it. This film, which is directed by Amarjit Saron, marks her comeback to the big screen after two years and her debut as a producer. With Shehnaaz's lively personality and impressive track record, Ikk Kudi is one of the year's most eagerly awaited releases.

To note, apart from Shehnaaz, Ikk Kudi features an ensemble cast including Gurjazz, Udaybir Sandhu, Nirmal Rishi, and Harby Sangha alongside Shehnaaz. The story centres on a young woman, played by Shehnaaz Gill, who is engaged through an arranged marriage. She begins to suspect her fiancé is concealing something crucial about his past. Her curiosity leads her on a quest to uncover the truth behind his mysterious history. As she investigates further, unexpected twists unfold in her journey. Clues emerge suggesting that her fiancé's life may not be as simple as it appears. This intriguing storyline has generated significant buzz around Ikk Kudi in the industry. Interestingly, Ikk Kudi opened to a decent response from the audience

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi saw a slight hike in numbers on day 3 (first Sunday) and minted Rs 25 lakhs at the box office. This took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 56 lakhs after three days.

Ikk Kudi Opening Weekend Collection

To note, Ikk Kudi made a collection of Rs 19 lakhs on first Saturday and Rs 25 lakhs on first Sunday. This took the opening weekend collection of the movie to Rs 44 lakhs.



Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a working day, Ikk Kudi is expected to see a dip in numbers today (day 4/ first Monday). The movie is expected to mint Rs 12-15 lakhs at the box office and will be crossing Rs 50 lakhs mark.

Meanwhile, talking about her debut as a producer in a report by Money Control, Shehnaaz stated, "Ikk Kudi is my first film as a producer, and I'm overjoyed to bankroll a female-centric narrative about a young woman and the challenges she faces around marriage. The film is loaded with twists and turns, but it's brimming with warmth, love, and fun. To pick a strong narrative that thrives on a strong message is something that makes me feel proud, and I wouldn't have ever said no to Ikk Kudi".