Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 11 (Monday) Early Updates: Akshay's Film To Fall Short Of 100Cr Today

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 11 Early Updates: Has Jolly LLB 3 Already Crossed the Rs. 100 Crore Mark at the Box Office? As the film enters the end of its second week, Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has been showing strong momentum. The movie saw a 60% jump in collections on its first Saturday, followed by an impressive 73.3% rise on the second Saturday, raking in over Rs. 6 crore that day alone. However, with Monday here, a significant drop in box office numbers is expected, as is typical after the weekend surge. So, has the film hit the Rs. 100 crore milestone yet? Let's take a closer look at its current box office performance.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection 2nd Weekend

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 saw a rise of around 73.33% at the box office on the 2nd Saturday. This made the movie gross Rs. 6.5 crore on Day 9 (Saturday). Later on Sunday, Jolly LLB 3 shockingly saw a slight dip in the collection, grossing Rs. 6.25 crore at the box office. Therefore, over the weekend, Jolly LLB 3 collected a total of around 12.75 crore at the box office.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 11 (Monday) Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed 94 lakh at the box office on Day 11 (2nd Monday) as of 5 pm. This makes the total box office collection stand at Rs. 91.44 crore as per today's early trends. It seems that Jolly LLB 3 might not be able to hit the 100 crore mark today. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Fri) - Rs. 12.5 Cr

Day 2 (Sat) - Rs. 20 Cr

Day 3 (Sun) - Rs. 21 Cr

Day 4 (Mon) - Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 5 (Tue) - Rs. 6.5 Cr

Day 6 (Wed) - Rs. 4.5 Cr

Day 7 (Thu) - Rs. 4 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 74 Cr

Day 8 (Fri) - Rs. 3.75 Cr

Day 9 (Sat) - Rs. 6.5 Cr

Day 10 (Sun) - Rs. 6.25 Cr

Day 11 (Mon) - Rs. 0.94 Cr (as of 5 pm)

Total- Rs. 91.44 Cr (early trends)

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date

After a successful theatrical run, Jolly LLB 3 is all set to land on OTT this November 14, 2025. Viewers can catch the courtroom comedy on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium and Netflix, bringing Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's legal drama straight to your screens. The OTT release comes roughly 60 days after the film's big-screen debut, aligning with industry trends for major Bollywood releases. According to a report by OTTplay, the makers have timed the release to tap into the festive Diwali viewing wave, making it a perfect home-watch option for fans.