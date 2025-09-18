Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay-Arshad’s Film Sees Steady Growth; Beats Kesari Chapter 2 Presales

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's fans are buzzing with excitement as he gears up for his fourth film release this year. Following Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Kesari Chapter 2, he is coming with Jolly LLB 3 which is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. This film is the third part of the well-loved Jolly LLB series. While Arshad Warsi led the first film and Akshay took over in the second, both actors will face off in a courtroom battle in this installment.

Subhash Kapoor has both written and directed Jolly LLB 3, making it one of the year's most talked about films. The movie features Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar returning to their roles from the previous films. They are joined by Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor, all reprising their roles from earlier installments. The trailer has already generated significant excitement among fans. As the makers have opened the advance booking almost five days in advance, Jolly LLB 3 has witnessed a slow and steady response in presales

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 made a collection of Rs 1.7cr gross one day before release with the sale of over 65 thousand tickets. To note, it earned Rs 3.87cr with block seats.

Jolly LLB 3 Surpasses Kesari Chapter 2 Advance Booking Collection

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 3.31cr from presales with block seat, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to surpass the advance booking of Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2 which earned Rs 1.84cr gross and Rs 3cr with block seats

Meanwhile, talking about playing the role of Jolly Mishra again in Jolly LLB 3, Akshay, as per IANS stated, "Coming back as Jolly Mishra has been a special journey for me. What makes this film truly exciting is that it's not just about reviving a character, it's about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness. The real fun begins in cinemas on 19th September".