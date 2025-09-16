Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay’s Film Sees Slow Response; Will It Beat Kesari Chapter 2 Collection?

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar is on a roll in 2025 and there are no second thoughts about it. After winning hearts with his performances in movies like Sky Force, Housefull 5 and Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay is here with his fourth release of the year and we can't keep calm. We are talking about Jolly LLB 3. Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is a legal comedy drama and happens to be the third installment of the much popular Jolly LLB franchise. Apart from Akshay, Jolly LLB 3 also features Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, with Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani and Annu Kapoor in key roles.

Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 features Akshay reprising his role advocate Jagdishwar 'Jolly' Mishra from Jolly LLB 2 while Arshad Warsi will be seen as advocate Jagdish 'Jolly' Tyagi once again from Jolly LLB. To note, Jolly LLB 3 also marks Akshay and Arshad's third collaboration after Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and Bachchhan Paandey. Given the buzz around Jolly LLB 3, the makers had begun the advance booking of the movie 5 days in advance

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Collection Day 1 (4 Days Before Release)

According to a report published in Sancilk, Jolly LLB 3 saw a slow start in terms of advance booking and has made a collection of Rs 50 lakhs with the sale of over 13 thousand tickets so far

Will Jolly LLB 3 Beat Kesari Chapter 2?

Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 has been witnessing comparisons with Akshay's much talked about film Kesari Chapter 2 which was also a courtroom drama. While Jolly LLB 3 has got a slow response in advance booking so far, it will be interesting to see if it can beat Kesari Chapter 2 which made a collection of Rs 1.84cr from presales.

Meanwhile, talking about playing the role of Jolly Mishra again in Jolly LLB 3, Akshay, as per IANS stated, "Coming back as Jolly Mishra has been a special journey for me. What makes this film truly exciting is that it's not just about reviving a character, it's about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness. The real fun begins in cinemas on 19th September".