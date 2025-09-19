Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Last Update: Did Akshay-Arshad's Film Stand Up To Expectation

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Last Update: Jolly LLB 3 appears to be off to a solid start at the box office on its opening day. But will it manage to touch the Rs. 15 crore mark by the end of the day? According to Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal predicted that the film would earn around Rs. 9 crore on Day 1. Was his estimate accurate? Let's take a look at the latest Day 1 box office update for Jolly LLB 3.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Last Update (10 PM)

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed Rs. 9.08 crores so far (as of 10 pm) on Day 1 (Friday). So, Jolly LLB 3's Day 1 prediction was pretty much apt. But it is speculated that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Film ends up grossing somewhere around 10-11 crores by the end of the day.

Jolly LLB 3 Budget

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has been mounted on a substantial budget of Rs. 80 crore, as reported by Filmibeat. A large chunk of the budget was allocated to star fees, with Akshay Kumar alone charging around Rs. 70 crore for his role. The film, which brings back the beloved courtroom drama franchise, was shot across multiple real locations including Rajasthan, Ajmer, and Madhya Pradesh, adding to the production costs. With high expectations and a strong fan following, Jolly LLB 3 is banking on its theatrical run and digital rights to recover the heavy investment.

Jolly LLB 3 Storyline & Casts

Jolly LLB 3 brings back the much-loved courtroom drama with a twist, as both the original Jollys, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, face off in a legal battle. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film blends satire, suspense, and social commentary, staying true to the franchise's tone. This time, the courtroom turns into a battleground of egos and ideologies, with high-stakes arguments and unexpected turns. Huma Qureshi reprises her role, while veteran actor Saurabh Shukla returns as the no-nonsense judge. With sharp dialogues, timely humour, and a gripping plot, Jolly LLB 3 promises to be a courtroom clash worth watching.