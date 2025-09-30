Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: Akshay-Arshad's Film Break Previous Day's Record

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: From Day 1 itself, Jolly LLB 3 grabbed attention with its strong opening and fanfare. The trademark mix of courtroom drama, wit, and social commentary seemed to be connecting well with audiences. As the film inches into its 12th day, early updates suggest that while the momentum has cooled compared to the weekend highs, it is still holding ground with steady viewership. The buzz now is around whether Jolly LLB 3 can sustain this pace through the weekdays and how far it will stretch its box office run.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed Rs. 3.02 crore at the box office on Day 12 (Tuesday) as of 10 pm. Akshay and Arshad's film has successfully broken the previous day's record. To note, Jolly LLB 3 has earned Rs. 2.75 crore on Day 11 (2nd Monday). As per today's early trend, Jolly LLB 3 stands at Rs. 96.27 crore at the net box office.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 12.5 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 20 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 6.5 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 4.5 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 4 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 74 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 3.75 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 6.5 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 6.25 Cr

Day 11- Rs. 2.75 Cr

Day 12- Rs. 3.02 Cr (as of 10 pm)

Total- Rs. 96.27 Cr (early trends)

Jolly LLB 3 pits two lawyers named "Jolly" against each other in a courtroom showdown filled with humor, moral dilemmas, and social satire. Akshay Kumar plays Jagdishwar "Jolly" Mishra, while Arshad Warsi returns as Jagdish "Jolly" Tyagi. The conflict begins when a poor farmer's land is wrongfully taken, leading to tragedy. Initially on opposite sides, mishaps and revelations force the two advocates to confront corruption, fight for justice, and eventually unite against the injustice. The film weaves comedy, emotion, and courtroom drama, maintaining the franchise's signature blend of satire and heart.