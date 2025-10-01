Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Updates: Akshay-Arshad's Film All Set To Hit 100Cr Mark

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Updates: Will Jolly LLB 3's box office run slow down with the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari tomorrow? Speculation is certainly high, as industry watchers anticipate a shift in audience attention. However, Jolly LLB 3 has held strong so far, delivering a solid performance at the box office. As it approaches the end of its second week, the film is on track to hit the coveted Rs. 100 crore milestone. Let's take a look at the Wednesday box office report for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom comedy-drama and see how it's faring.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed Rs. 2.44 crore at the box office on Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) as of 8 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Jolly LLB 3 stand at Rs. 99.44 crore as per today's early trends. Well, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to definitely hit the 100 crore mark by the end of the day.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

Day 1 - Rs. 12.50 crore

Day 2 - Rs. 20.00 crore

Day 3 - Rs. 21.00 crore

Day 4 - Rs. 5.50 crore

Day 5 - Rs. 6.50 crore

Day 6 - Rs. 4.50 crore

Day 7 - Rs. 4.00 crore

Week 1- Rs. 74 crore

Day 8 - Rs. 3.75 crore

Day 9 - Rs. 6.50 crore

Day 10 - Rs. 6.25 crore

Day 11 - Rs. 2.75 crore

Day 12 - Rs. 3.75 crore

Day 13- Rs. 2.44 crore (as of 8 pm)

Total- Rs. 99.44 crore (early trends)

After a strong theatrical run, fans are now eagerly waiting for Jolly LLB 3 to arrive on OTT platforms. While an official streaming date has not yet been announced, industry buzz suggests that the film may land on digital platforms approximately 6 to 8 weeks after its theatrical release. Given its performance at the box office and audience demand, the makers are expected to finalize a lucrative OTT deal soon. If trends hold, Jolly LLB 3 could premiere on streaming by late October or early November 2025. Stay tuned for the official confirmation on the platform and release date.