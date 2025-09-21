Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay’s Film 56% Hike On 1st Saturday; Beats Jolly LLB 2

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are making waves in the news. The duo has reunited after a three-year gap for their third collaboration. Following their roles in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani in 2002 and Bachchhan Paandey in 2022, they have now collaborated for Jolly LLB 3. Fans are buzzing with excitement over this reunion. Jolly LLB 3 is the latest addition to the popular legal drama series. To note, Akshay and Arshad have reprise their respective roles from previous installments.

Jolly LLB 3 also stars Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rai, Ram Kapoor, and Avijit Dutt in significant roles. This release is highly anticipated by audiences. Jolly LLB 3 marks Akshay's fourth film release this year. His previous films include Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Housefull 5. The excitement surrounding this film was palpable as it promised to deliver another engaging courtroom drama. Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 has opened to decent reviews from the audience.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2

After recording an opening day collection of Rs 12.75cr, Jolly LLB 3 saw a hike of over 56% and minted Rs 20cr on the second day of release. As a result, Jolly LLB 3 made a total collection of Rs 32.75cr after two days of release

Jolly LLB 3 Beats Jolly LLB 2 On Day 2

Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to record the highest first Saturday of the franchise as it surpassed the second day collection of Jolly LLB 2 which happens to be Rs 17.31cr

Meanwhile, talking about playing Jolly Tyagi again after 12 years, Arshad Warsi told IANS, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay's Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it's all laced with comedy but also layered with heart".