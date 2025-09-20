Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Last Update: Akshay’s Film Likely To Double Its Opening Day Earning

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Last Update: Jolly LLB 3 is performing well at the box office, living up to expectations with a collection of Rs. 12.75 crore so far. But how did the film fare on Day 2? With Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi leading the cast, all eyes are on the weekend numbers. Industry buzz suggests the film could rake in around Rs. 30 crore over the weekend alone. Let's take a look at how much Jolly LLB 3 has earned at the box office on Saturday so far:

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed Rs. 12.75 crore at the box office on Day 1 (Friday). Talking about the worldwide collection, Jolly LLB 3 grossed Rs. 19.75 crore and overseas collection stands at Rs. 4.50 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Last Update

As per the reports, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed Rs. 20 crore at the box office on Day 2 (as of 10.30 pm). This makes the total box office collection stand at Rs. 32.75 crore as per early trends.

Jolly LLB 3 Aims To Gross Double Of Day 1 On Saturday

Will Jolly LLB 3 gross double the amount of the opening day collection on Saturday? So far, the movie has already hit the 20 crore mark. It is speculated that Jolly LLB 3 will close the collection somewhere around 23-24 crore. Let us further wait for the day to end to see the final report.

Jolly LLB 3 Budget

Jolly LLB 3, the much-awaited courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, has reportedly been made on a hefty budget of Rs. 80 crore, as per Filmibeat. A significant portion of the budget is attributed to star salaries, with Akshay Kumar alone commanding around Rs. 70 crore for his role. The film was shot across various locations including Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Madhya Pradesh, adding to its production scale. Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and other key cast members also drew competitive fees. With high expectations and a strong fan base, the film aims to recover its cost through a solid box office run.