Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To See Hike; To Cross 55Cr In 1st Weekend

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Akshay Kumar is having a remarkable year in 2025, delivering a series of successful films. After his praised performances in "Sky Force," "Housefull 5," and "Kesari Chapter 2," he is now making headlines with his fourth release of the year "Jolly LLB 3." This film, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, is a legal comedy-drama and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year given the massive success of the franchise. To note, the cast of "Jolly LLB 3" includes not only Akshay Kumar but also Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla.

Jolly LLB 3 blend of humour and drama, coupled with a strong cast, is likely to draw significant attention from audiences. The movie further features Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor in important roles. This ensemble promised to bring a dynamic energy to the screen. Released amid a massive buzz, Jolly LLB 3 has been going strong at the box office and has been witnessing continuous hike at the box office

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to Rs 20cr on day 2 (first Saturday) which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 32.75cr

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

According to a tweet shared by film business expert Rohit Jaiswal, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to cross the collection of Rs 24-25cr on day 3 (first Sunday) which will take the overall collection of this Akshay starrer over Rs 55cr

Jolly LLB 3 Opening Weekend Collection Prediction

with a collection of Rs 20cr on first Saturday and Rs 24-25cr on first Sunday, Jolly LLB 3 will be minting Rs 45cr during the opening weekend.

Meanwhile, talking about playing Jolly Tyagi again after 12 years, Arshad Warsi told IANS, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay's Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it's all laced with comedy but also layered with heart".