Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay’s Film Sees 25% Dip In Footfalls; Fails To Earn 40L In Morning

Jolly LLB 3 Morning Shows Occupancy Day 6: Akshay Kumar's fans are thrilled as he releases his fourth film of the year. Known for his versatility, Akshay has already impressed audiences with movies like Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Housefull 5 earlier this year. Now, he's back with Jolly LLB 3, a legal comedy-drama that continues the popular Jolly LLB series. The film, penned and helmed by Subhash Kapoor, includes a star-studded cast featuring Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas etc in key roles.

Notably, Arshad and Akshay reprise their roles as Advocate Jagdish 'Jolly' Tyagi and Advocate Jagdishwar 'Jolly' Mishra from the previous films in the series. In fact, Jolly LLB 3 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and as the movie opened to rave reviews, it saw a decent start at the box office. In fact, Jolly LLB 3 has emerged as the second highest opener of the franchise. However, the movie has been struggling in terms of occupancy before completing a week of release.

Jolly LLB 3 Morning Shows Occupancy Day 6

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a 25% dip in footfalls and movie recorded an occupancy of 6.56% on today (day 6/ first Wednesday) during morning shows. In fact, Jolly LLB 3 has failed to beat morning shows occupancy of Housefull 5 which registered a footfalls of 7.24% on day 6.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 (Morning Trend)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 saw a slow start at the box office today (day 6/ first Wednesday) and failed to touch Rs 40lakhs in morning shows. To note, Jolly LLB 3, which had earned Rs 75 lakhs until 12:30pm on day 5, made a collection of Rs 38 lakhs until 12:30pm today.

Meanwhile, Jolly LBB 3 marks Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's third collaboration after Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and Bachchhan Paandey.