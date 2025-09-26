Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Akshay's Film Finally HIts 75Cr, Might See Surge Today

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Jolly LLB 3 opened at the box office with a strong collection of Rs. 12.5 crore. The film saw a significant boost over the weekend, with a 60% jump in collections on Saturday, thanks to the combined star power of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. However, the momentum slowed down as Monday brought a noticeable dip in earnings. Today marks the second Friday for Jolly LLB 3, and with the weekend just around the corner, the big question is: will the film bounce back? Let's take a look at today's box office report.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7 (Week 1)

As Week 1 completed, Jolly LLB 3's total box office collection stood at Rs. 74 crores. On Day 7, the movie saw a dip of around 11%, grossing only Rs. 4 crores.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed Rs. 1.53 crore at the box office on Day 8 (Friday) as of 8 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Jolly LLB 3 stand at Rs. 75.53 crore as per today's early trends. It seems 80 crore mark is far away for Jolly LLB 3 to hit today.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 12.5 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 20 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 6.5 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 4.5 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 4 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 74 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 1.53 Cr (as of 8 pm)

Total- Rs. 75.53 Cr (early trends)

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs. 80 crore. The film brings back the beloved courtroom comedy-drama format, with Akshay and Arshad reprising their roles as rival lawyers in a high-stakes legal battle. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie blends satire, drama, and sharp courtroom exchanges, staying true to the franchise's tone. The supporting cast includes Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla, adding depth to the narrative. While the film continues its theatrical run, talks are underway for its OTT release, with a deal expected to be finalised soon.