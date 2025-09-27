Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Trends: Akshay-Arshad's Film Sees Surge On Weekend, Check Report

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Trends: Jolly LLB 3 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 80 crore. As of Friday, the film had not yet recovered its full cost, but early Saturday numbers suggest a positive trend. Interestingly, the film earned slightly more on Friday compared to Saturday morning shows, but strong word-of-mouth and weekend footfall could push the collections higher by the end of the day. With Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi returning to the franchise, expectations are high, and fans are hopeful for a solid weekend jump. Will Jolly LLB 3 pick up momentum and cross its budget soon? Here's a look at the film's Saturday earnings so far.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Trends

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed Rs. 3.56 crore at the box office on the 2nd Saturday as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Jolly LLB 3 stand at Rs. 81.31 crore (early trends). Jolly LLB 3 has managed to surpass (approximately) the previous day's collection. To note, Jolly LLB 3 has earned Rs. 3.75 crore on Day 8 (2nd Friday).

How Much Will Jolly LLB 3 Gross On The Weekend?

Jolly LLB 3 is expected to witness a significant rise in box office numbers over the weekend. So far, the film has grossed approximately Rs. 3.5 crore. By the end of Saturday, the collection is projected to reach around Rs. 4.5-5 crore. A similar or slightly higher figure is anticipated on Sunday, which could bring the total weekend collection to an estimated Rs. 8-9 crore. While the numbers are promising, the film still has a long way to go to recover its budget. For now, all eyes are on Sunday's performance to see how the film holds up.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 12.5 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 20 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 6.5 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 4.5 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 4 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 74 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 3.75 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 3.56 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 81.31 Cr

While Jolly LLB 3 continues its theatrical run, fans are already eager to know when the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer will hit OTT platforms. According to Filmibeat, there has been no official confirmation yet regarding the digital release date or streaming platform. However, industry buzz suggests that the film may arrive on JioCinema or Netflix, possibly around mid-November 2025, following the standard post-theatrical release window. Until an official announcement is made, fans will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the courtroom drama from the comfort of their homes.