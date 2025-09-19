Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget, Records; Everything To Know About Akshay's Film

Jolly LLB 3 Hit or Flop: Remember Arshad Warsi starrer 2013 release legal comedy drama Jolly LLB? The movie, despite an average box office performance, managed to become very popular among the fans and soon Akshay Kumar came with the sequel Jolly LLB 2 in 2017. And now, this popular franchise is making headlines as the makers are here with the third installment as Jolly LLB 3. Directed and written by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is a legal comedy drama and it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Jolly LLB 3 stars Arshad Kumar and Akshay Kumar in the lead who are reprising their respective roles from Jolly and Jolly LLB 2. This isn't all. The movie also features Saurabh Shukla, with Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rai, Ram Kapoor, Avijit Dutt, etc in key roles. From the stellar cast to the trailer, everything about Jolly LLB 3 has managed to create a lot of buzz in the town. Needless to say, there have been speculations about how Jolly LLB 3 will fare at the box office.

Jolly LLB 3 Budget

Film business expert Rohit Jaiswal exclusively told Filmibeat that Jolly LLB 3 has a budget of Rs 80cr and has been shot in Rajasthan, Ajmer, Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

Rohit Jaiswal also told us that Jolly LLB 3 is expected to make an opening day collection of Rs 9 crores at the box office

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Records

If the box office prediction turned out to be true Jolly LLB 3 will be the second highest opener of the franchise. It will also emerge as Arshad Warsi's highest opener post COVID 19. On the other hand, Jolly LLB 3 will become Akshay's second lowest opener of 2025.

Will Jolly LLB 3 Be A Hit?

So far, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to have a buzz among the fans with intriguing trailer, chartbuster songs and positive reviews. And while the legal comedy drama is eyeing a decent start at the box office, the movie will have to cross its budget to be a hit and fans are quite hopeful for the same. However, the exact results will depend on how Jolly LLB 3 will fare at the box office in the coming days.