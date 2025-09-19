Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 1: Akshay’s Film Fails To Beat Kesari 2 Footfalls; Struggles To Earn 2Cr In Morning

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Report Day 1 (Morning Trend): Akshay Kumar's fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine as his fourth film release of the year has finally hit the screens. After the success of Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Kesari Chapter 2, he is here with the much talked about Jolly LLB 3. This film is highly awaited for 2025 and marks the third installment in the popular Jolly LLB series. While Arshad Warsi led the first film and Akshay took over in the second, both actors will face off in a courtroom battle in this installment.

Subhash Kapoor has both written and directed Jolly LLB 3, and given the popularity and success of the franchise, high hopes have been pinned for this Akshay starrer. The movie features Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar returning to their roles from the previous films. They are joined by Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor, all reprising their roles from earlier installments. The trailer had already generated significant excitement among fans. And while Jolly LLB 3 has opened to decent reviews, it saw a slow start in terms of occupancy

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy Day 1 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has recorded an occupancy of 10.28% on day 1 during the morning shows

Jolly LLB 3 Fails To Beat Kesari Chapter 2

Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 has been facing frequent comparisons with Kesari Chapter 2 which was also a courtroom drama. However, this Subhash Kapoor directorial has failed to beat Kesari Chapter 2 in terms of footfalls as the latter had recorded an occupancy of 12.67%. As a result, Jolly LLB 3 has recorded the second lowest morning occupancy for Akshay in 2025

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Report Day 1 (Morning Shows Collection)

To note, Jolly LLB 3 saw a slow start and failed to earn Rs 2cr until 12 PM. In fact, as per Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 had minted Rs 1.21cr until 12:15 PM today.

Meanwhile, talking about playing the role of Jolly Mishra again in Jolly LLB 3, Akshay, as per IANS stated, "Coming back as Jolly Mishra has been a special journey for me. What makes this film truly exciting is that it's not just about reviving a character, it's about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness. The real fun begins in cinemas on 19th September".