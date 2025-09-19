Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Will Akshay-Arshad’s Film Become Highest Opener Of Franchise? | EXC

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar is having an impressive year in 2025, with a string of successful films. Following his acclaimed performances in "Sky Force," "Housefull 5," and "Kesari Chapter 2," he is now set to captivate audiences with his fourth release, "Jolly LLB 3." This film, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, continues the beloved Jolly LLB series as a legal comedy-drama. In addition to Akshay Kumar, the cast of "Jolly LLB 3" includes Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. The film also features Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor in significant roles.

To note, Jolly LLB 3 features Akshay reprising his role as advocate Jagdishwar 'Jolly' Mishra from the second installment, while Arshad returns as advocate Jagdish 'Jolly' Tyagi from the first film. The film marks the third collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. They previously worked together in "Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani" and "Bachchhan Paandey." Their on-screen chemistry has been well-received by audiences in the past, adding to the anticipation for Jolly LLB 3. As the courtroom drama is hitting the screens today, here's how itis likely to fare at the box office on the opening day

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Jolly LLB 3 is expected to make a collection of Rs 9 crores on its opening day (day 1/ first Friday)

Will Jolly LLB 3 Beat Jolly LLB 2 On Day 1?

Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 has been witnessing a competition with Arshad's Jolly LLB and Akshay's Jolly LLB 2. While there have been reports about Jolly LLB 3 becoming the highest opener of the franchise, if the box office prediction is supposed to be believed, Jolly LLB 3 will fail to beat Akshay's Jolly LLB 2 which had minted Rs 13.20cr on its day of release.

Meanwhile, talking about playing the role of Jolly Mishra again in Jolly LLB 3, Akshay, as per IANS stated, "Coming back as Jolly Mishra has been a special journey for me. What makes this film truly exciting is that it's not just about reviving a character, it's about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness. The real fun begins in cinemas on 19th September".