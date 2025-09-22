Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 3: Akshay’s Film Maintains Steady Hold; Beats Raid 2, Kesari 2 In 1st Weekend

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi headline the much-anticipated film, Jolly LLB 3. This legal comedy drama is Akshay's fourth release this year, following Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Kesari Chapter 2. As the third installment in the Jolly LLB series, it follows Arshad's Jolly LLB and Akshay's Jolly LLB 2. Jolly LLB 3 marks the third collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi after their work together in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and Bachchhan Paandey. Their on-screen chemistry is one of the reasons fans are eagerly awaiting this release.

Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 features a blend of comedy and drama promises an engaging experience for audiences. Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 brought back both Akshay and Arshad to reprise their roles from previous movies. The cast also includes Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rai, Ram Kapoor, and Avijit Dutt in significant roles. The movie has had a promising start at the box office and witnessed a good hold at the box office on the first Sunday

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 saw a steady hold at the box office and minted Rs 21 crores on day 3 (first Sunday). This took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 53.5cr

Jolly LLB 3 Opening Weekend Collection

With a collection of Rs 20cr on first Saturday and Rs 21cr on first Sunday, the opening weekend collection of Jolly LLB 3 turns out to be Rs 42cr. Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to surpass the opening weekend collection of Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 21.75cr) and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 (Rs 40cr). In fact, Jolly LLB 3 has recorded 7th highest opening weekend of the year.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Given the fact that day 4 is a Monday, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to see a huge dip in numbers today and is likely to cross Rs 60cr at the box office.

Meanwhile, talking about playing Jolly Tyagi again after 12 years, Arshad Warsi told IANS, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay's Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it's all laced with comedy but also layered with heart".