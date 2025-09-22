Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 4: Akshay’s Film Sees 66% Dip In Footfalls On Monday; Fails To Earn 50L In Morning

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Report Day 4 (Morning Trend): After winning hearts as a lawyer in Kesari Chapter 2 earlier this year, Akshay Kumar has donned the black coat once again for his new release. We are talking about Jolly LLB 3 which marks the Khiladi Kumar's 4th release of the year. Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment of the legal comedy drama franchise. Interestingly, apart from Akshay, Jolly LLB 3 also features Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Boman Irani, Huma Qureshi etc in the lead role.

Given the phenomenal success of Arshad Warsi led Jolly LLB and Akshay Kumar led Jolly LLB 2, high hopes have been pinned for Jolly LLB 3. After all, it features Arshad and Akshay reprising their respective roles from the previous installments. To note, Jolly LLB 3 marks Akshay and Arshad's third collaboration after Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and Bachchhan Paandey. Needless to say, Jolly LLB 3 has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and created a lot of buzz in the house. In fact, the movie has witnessed a great performance during the opening weekend.

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy Day 4 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 saw a massive dip in footfalls and has recorded an occupancy of 6.56% on day 4 (first Monday) during the morning shows.

Jolly LLB 3 Records Akshay Kumar's Second Lowest Occupancy On Day 4 (Morning Shows)

With an occupancy of 6.56% during morning shows on day 4, Jolly LLB 3 has failed to beat Kesari Chapter 2 and Housefull 5 and recorded Akshay's second lowest occupancy during morning shows on day 4

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Morning Trend)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a slow start today (day 4/ first Monday) wherein it minted Rs 0.39cr until 12:30pm.

Meanwhile, talking about playing Jolly Tyagi again after 12 years, Arshad Warsi told IANS, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay's Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it's all laced with comedy but also layered with heart".