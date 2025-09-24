Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 5: Akshay’s Film Sees 20% Hike; Records Actor’s 2nd Highest 1st Tuesday Of 2025

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's massive fan following is over the moon and rightfully so. After all, they are in for a treat as Khiladi Kumar is here with his 4th release of the year. After proving his mettle and winning hearts with his versatility with movies like Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2 and Housefull 5 this year, Akshay is now creating waves with Jolly LLB 3 which is a legal comedy drama and is the third installment of the much popular Jolly LLB franchise.

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 also features Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas etc. Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 features Arshad and Akshay reprising their respective roles of Advocate Jagdish 'Jolly' Tyagi and Advocate Jagdishwar 'Jolly' Mishra from Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2 respectively. To note, Jolly LLB 3, which has been one of the anticipated releases of the year, was released amid massive buzz and opened to decent reviews from the critics and audience. However, the first Monday came with a massive dip in numbers

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3, which minted Rs 5.5cr on first Monday, saw a hike of over 20% in numbers and earned Rs 6.61cr on day 5 (first Tuesday). This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 65.61cr

Jolly LLB 3 Daywise Box Office Collection

Day 1 - Rs 12.5cr

Day 2 - Rs 20cr

Day 3 - Rs 21cr

Day 4 - Rs 5.5cr

Day 5 - Rs 6.61cr

Total - Rs 65.61cr

Jolly LLB 3 Fails To Beat Housefull 5 On 1st Tuesday

With a collection of Rs 65.61cr, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to beat Sky Force (Rs 5.575cr) and Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 3.6cr). While Jolly LLB 3 has failed to beat Housefully 5 (Rs 11.25cr) and has recorded second highest 1st Tuesday collection for Akshay in 2025.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend and the fact that it is midweek, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to see a dip in numbers and is likely to mint Rs 5cr today (day 6/ first Wednesday). As a result, the movie is expected to touch Rs 70cr mark at the box office.

Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 3 is going strong at the worldwide box office and has managed to earn Rs 91.75cr worldwide and Rs 21.15cr in overseas in 4 days of release.