Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 5: Akshay’s Film Sees 33% Hike In Footfalls But Struggles To Earn 1Cr In Morning

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Report Day 5 (Morning Trend): Akshay Kumar, after his role as a lawyer in Kesari Chapter 2 earlier this year, has returned to the courtroom drama genre with Jolly LLB 3. This film is his fourth release of the year and is part of a legal comedy-drama series written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The movie also stars Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Boman Irani, and Huma Qureshi. The anticipation for Jolly LLB 3 was high due to the success of its predecessors led by Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar. Both actors reprise their roles from earlier films in the series.

To note, Jolly LLB 3 marks Akshay and Arshad's third collaboration following Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and Bachchhan Paandey. The film has generated significant attention and performed well during its opening weekend. Jolly LLB 3 also features a talented ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, who returns to his role alongside Akshay Kumar. Other notable actors such as Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Boman Irani, and Huma Qureshi play key roles in the film. Their performances have contributed to the movie's appeal and success. However, Jolly LLB 3 saw a massive dip in footfalls on the first Monday but the first Tuesday came with a respite.

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy Day 5 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 saw a massive dip in footfalls and has recorded an occupancy of 8.74% on day 5 (first Tuesday) during the morning shows. In fact, it has failed to beat Kesari Chapter 2 and Housefull 5 and recorded Akshay's second lowest occupancy during morning shows on day 5

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Morning Trend)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a slow start today (day 5/ first Tuesday) wherein it minted Rs 0.75cr until 12:30pm unlike day 4 wherein it had minted Rs 0.39cr until 12:30pm

Meanwhile, talking about playing Jolly Tyagi again after 12 years, Arshad Warsi told IANS, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay's Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it's all laced with comedy but also layered with heart".