Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Report Day 3: Akshay’s Film Sees Record Breaking Footfalls In Evening; Crosses 50cr

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Report Day 3 (Evening Trend): Jolly LLB 3 starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year for several reasons. To begin with, Jolly LLB 3 is a legal comedy drama and marks Akshay's fourth release of the year after Sky Force, Housefull 5 and Kesari Chapter 2. On the other hand, Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise after Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB and Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2.

To note, Jolly LLB 3 marks Akshay and Arshad's third collaboration after Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and Bachchhan Paandey. Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3, which is helmed by Subhash Kapoor, features Arshad and Akshay reprising their respective roles from the previous installments along with Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rai, Ram Kapoor, Avijit Dutt, etc in key roles. After witnessing a good start at the box office, Jolly LLB 3 has been going strong on first Sunday and registered a record breaking occupancy

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy Day 3 (Evening Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has recorded an occupancy of 57.40% on day 3 (first Sunday) during the evening shows.

Jolly LLB 3 Records Akshay Kumar's Highest Occupancy On Day 3 (Evening Shows)

With an occupancy of 57.40% during evening shows on day 3, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to beat Sky Force, Housefull 5 and Kesari Chapter 2 and recorded Akshay's highest occupancy during evening shows on day 3

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Trend)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a good hold today (day 3/ first Sunday) wherein it minted Rs 17.5cr until 7:45pm today

Meanwhile, talking about playing Jolly Tyagi again after 12 years, Arshad Warsi told IANS, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay's Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it's all laced with comedy but also layered with heart".