Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Report Day 3: Akshay’s Film Sees Jump In Footfalls On Sunday; Crosses 2.7cr In Morning

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Report Day 3 (Morning Trend): Akshay Kumar's fans are thrilled as his fourth film of the year has finally premiered. Following the success of Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Kesari Chapter 2, he returns with Jolly LLB 3. This film is eagerly anticipated for 2025 and is the third installment in the well-loved Jolly LLB series. While Arshad Warsi led the first film and Akshay took over in the second, both actors will face off in a courtroom battle in this installment which had increased the stakes for Jolly LLB 3.

Subhash Kapoor has both written and directed Jolly LLB 3. Given the franchise's popularity and success, expectations are high for this Akshay starrer. The movie features Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar returning with their respective roles from previous films. They are joined by Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor, all reprising their roles from earlier installments. The trailer had already generated significant excitement among fans and Jolly LLB 3 has been witnessing a hike in occupancy on the first Sunday.

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy Day 3 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has recorded an occupancy of 19.41% on day 3 (first Sunday) during the morning shows.

Jolly LLB 3 Records Akshay Kumar's Second Highest Occupancy On day 3 (Morning Shows)

With an occupancy of 19.41% during the during morning shows on day 3, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to beat the day 3 morning occupancy of Housefull 5 which happens to be 17.72%. In fact, Jolly LLB 3 has recorded Akshay's second highest occupancy during morning shows on day 3

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Morning Trend)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a good start today wherein it minted Rs 2.7cr until 12:15pm today

Meanwhile, talking about playing Jolly Tyagi again after 12 years, Arshad Warsi told IANS, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay's Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it's all laced with comedy but also layered with heart".