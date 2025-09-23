Jolly LLB 3 Day 5 Evening Occupancy Report: Akshay-Arshad's Film Sees Approx. 70% Rise Compared To Mon

Jolly LLB 3 Day 5 Evening Occupancy: Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a significant dip in box office numbers on its first Monday. On Day 4, the film recorded under 15% occupancy across morning, afternoon, and evening shows, marking a sharp decline after a strong weekend. However, Tuesday brought a much-needed boost. The footfall showed signs of recovery, with nearly a 3X jump in evening shows and 2X rise during the afternoon screenings. This mid-week momentum offers a glimmer of hope for the film's performance. Here's a detailed look at Jolly LLB 3's occupancy report so far:

Jolly LLB 3 Day 5 Evening Occupancy

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 had 8.74% footfall in the morning shows. Later in the afternoon shows, Jolly LLB 3 saw more than double the rise, seeing 19.26% footfall. In the evening shows, a significant rise in the footfall was witnessed, close to thrice as compared to the morning. In the evening shows, Jolly LLB 3 had 22.17% footfall. Jolly LLB 3 saw almost 70% rise in the evening footfall on Tuesday when compared to the previous day (Monday). To note, Jolly LLB 3 had 13.33% footfall in the evening shows on Day 4 (Monday).

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy Report Today (Tuesday)

Morning Shows: 8.74%

Afternoon Shows: 19.26%

Evening Shows: 22.17%

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy Report Day 4 (Monday)

Morning Shows: 6.56%

Afternoon Shows: 12.90%

Evening Shows: 13.33%

After making noise at the box office, Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is now gearing up for its digital debut. As per multiple reports, the courtroom comedy-drama is expected to stream on JioCinema or Netflix, with a likely premiere date around mid-November 2025. While the makers haven't announced it officially, trade sources suggest that the film will follow the usual 8-week theatrical-to-OTT window. According to Filmibeat and The Economic Times, fans can expect the film to hit their screens sometime after November 14, giving audiences another chance to enjoy the legal chaos at home.