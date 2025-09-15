Jolly LLB 3 Early Box Office Report Day 1 Update: Will Akshay-Arshad's Deliver No.1 Opening Of This Franchise?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@starstudio18

Jolly LLB 3 Early Box Office Report Day 1 Update: The courtroom is set to heat up once again as the much-loved Jolly LLB franchise gears up for its third round-Jolly LLB 3 is all set to hit the big screens, and fans couldn't be more excited. This time, the film brings together two Jollys-Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-alongside the original judge we all love, Saurabh Shukla, promising fireworks inside and outside the courtroom.

The teaser and trailer have already created waves online, earning praise for their sharp wit, courtroom drama, and the much-awaited face-off between the two Jollys. With nostalgia, star power, and legal chaos brewing, the anticipation for Jolly LLB 3 is sky-high-and fans are counting down the days to see who wins this ultimate legal showdown.

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Day 1 Update (4 Days To Go)

Directed by the talented Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is gearing up to hit theaters on September 19, and the excitement surrounding the release is palpable. Bringing together fan favorites Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, this third installment promises fresh twists and an engaging storyline that keeps audiences hooked from start to finish. The buzz generated by the teaser and trailer has only added fuel to the fire, creating high expectations for a blockbuster run.

With advance ticket sales already underway, early indicators suggest the film is set for a promising box office debut. With still four days to go before its release, Jolly LLB 3 has already kicked off pre-sales on a healthy note. As updated by Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has already sold 7,140 tickets, grossing around Rs 1.5 cr with block seats for the opening day till Monday (Sept 15) morning.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Prediction

As the countdown begins, it is getting difficult to tame the excitement. According to a Twitter post shared by a verified X user (@NishantADHolic_), Jolly LLB 3 is expected to have an opening of Rs 10 cr.

Jolly LLB 3 Vs Jolly LLB 2 Vs Jolly LLB Box Office

Can Jolly LLB 3 deliver the biggest opener of the franchise? If the early prediction tweet is to be believed, Akshay-Warsi's courtroom comeback might hold the second biggest opening of the Jolly franchise. As per Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 2 (2019) had opened to a strong Rs 13.20 cr, while the first part - released in 2013 - had netted around Rs 3.05 cr.

With the advance booking starting in full swing, the early box office predictions for Jolly LLB 3 might see a significant shift, expecting to show a rapid growth.