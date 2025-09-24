Jolly LLB 3 Evening Occupancy Day 6: Despite 75% Rise, Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Film Sees Slow Growth

Jolly LLB 3 Evening Occupancy Day 6: Will Jolly LLB 3 face another drop at the box office today? After a slight boost on Tuesday with a collection of Rs. 6.5 crore, the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer showed signs of recovery. The film saw an 18.18 percent jump, sparking hopes of a steady mid-week performance. As it enters Day 6, early evening trends hint at slow growth at box office. While some areas are holding strong, others suggest a slowdown. With rising competition and weekday fatigue, it remains to be seen whether Jolly LLB 3 can maintain its pace or witness another dip in collections.

Jolly LLB 3 Evening Occupancy Day 6

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 saw 6.56% footfall in the morning shows. Later in the afternoon, Jolly LLB 3 saw a slight rise, seeing 10.86% footfall. Despite witnessing a 75% rise in the evening shows, Jolly LLB 3 registered only 11.54% footfall. But compared to the previous day, Jolly LLB 3 saw almost a 50% fall. On Tuesday, the movie registered 22.17% footfall in the evening shows.

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy Report Today (Wednesday)

Morning shows- 6.56%

Afternoon shows- 10.86%

Evening shows- 11.54%

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy Report Day 5 (Tuesday)

Morning shows- 8.74%

Afternoon shows- 19.26%

Evening shows- 22.17%

Night shows- 34.31%

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 12.5 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 20 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday)- Rs. 6.5 Cr

Day 6 (Wednesday)- Rs. 2.44 Cr (as of 9 pm)

Total- Rs. 67.94 Cr (early trends)

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is already making waves at the box office, and fans are now eagerly waiting for its digital premiere. As per a report by Filmibeat, the OTT rights for the film have been acquired by Netflix and JioCinema. While an official streaming date is yet to be announced, the film is expected to arrive on OTT platforms around mid-November 2025, following the standard 6 to 8-week window post its theatrical release. Until then, audiences can catch the courtroom drama exclusively in cinemas.